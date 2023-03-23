RXO Truck Driver App Surpasses One Million Downloads

RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that RXO Drive™, the company’s proprietary mobile app for truck drivers, surpassed one million downloads. RXO Drive is a free mobile application that helps drivers find loads, negotiate rates, plan trips and book freight. It helps owner-operators and small fleet carriers across North America streamline their trucking businesses.

This milestone represents exponential growth for the app. The app surpassed 10,000 downloads in the first quarter of 2019 and 100,000 downloads the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Achieving one million downloads is an important milestone in RXO’s technology journey. RXO Drive is one of the fastest growing freight-tech applications in the industry, and this achievement highlights the differentiated nature of RXO’s cutting-edge technology,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “By the end of 2022, 87 percent of RXO’s loads were created or covered digitally, and the number of downloads of the RXO Drive app increased by 45 percent year-over-year. Technology will continue to serve as a catalyst for RXO’s continued outperformance.”

RXO Drive incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide carriers with easy load discovery and online booking. It also helps drivers manage capacity, optimize the usage of their trucks and minimize empty miles. Carriers and drivers can also negotiate rates, place bids and manage counteroffers through the app. RXO Drive provides mobile document uploads and payment tracking, allowing drivers the ability to focus on what matters most – driving.

RXO Drive is just one offering in RXO’s suite of tools that enables small trucking businesses to be more profitable. RXO also offers carriers the RXO Extra™ rewards program, which provides truckers with discounts on fuel, truck maintenance, tires and more.

