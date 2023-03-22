DACHSER expands presence in Southeast Asia

"DACHSER has grown strongly in Southeast Asia in recent years," says Jesper Larsen, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics South East Asia. "We see an increasing demand from customers based outside the capital cities. The strategically located sites in Chiang Mai and Da Nang allow us to better support our customers with targeted logistics solutions while expanding our market presence."

Chiang Mai is located in Northern Thailand, home to a number of companies in the electronics, fashion and sports, and food sectors. With its industry expertise, DACHSER offers customers tailored solutions with efficient and high-quality services.

"Da Nang is an important transport hub for the Central Vietnam region and has an international airport as well as a deep sea port," says Oliver Cierocki, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Vietnam. The new office is located in Hai Chau District, in close proximity to eight industrial parks where all major industries in the city are represented. "We want to grow with our customers and meet their high demands for reliability, efficiency and quality."

Strong presence and logistics expertise in Southeast Asia

Chiang Mai is DACHSER's fourth location in Thailand, along with Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Laem Chabang. In Vietnam, DACHSER is represented in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in addition to Da Nang.

With expertise in the automotive, electronics, fashion and sports industries, DACHSER offers its customers in Chiang Mai and Da Nang comprehensive logistics solutions and access to a close-knit global network.