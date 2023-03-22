Raymond Showcases Integrated Intralogistics Solutions At ProMat 2023

GREENE, N.Y., March 20, 2023 — The Raymond Corporation continues to showcase its centurylong history of innovation and will highlight the latest in intralogistics and material handling solutions at ProMat 2023. Attendees of the show, held March 20 to 23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center, can visit Raymond at Booths S1903 and S1703 to see and learn more about the complete line of Raymond intralogistics solutions.



“For 100 years, Raymond has been designing products to help customers optimize their operations and bring new levels of performance to their warehouses and distribution facilities,” said Michael Field, president and CEO at The Raymond Corporation. “We’re proud to provide some of the industry’s most advanced products and solutions, and we’re looking forward to highlighting those products at ProMat 2023.”

ProMat 2023 attendees will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of Raymond’s material handling equipment, energy solutions, connected technologies and automation products.

Raymond has built a reputation based on quality, innovation and service. Its complete line of electric forklifts are built to perform with increased efficiency and productivity:

Raymond® 8810 side entry pallet truck. Model 8810 brings superior maneuverability, comfort and productivity to a wide range of material handling and low-level order picking applications. With a best-in-class turning radius, ergonomically designed features and easy access from either side, Model 8810 allows operators to work more easily and ride more comfortably.

Raymond 8530 rider stacker. More economical than stand-up counterbalanced trucks and more productive than walkie stackers, Model 8530 offers exceptional versatility and capability. Ideal for horizontal transport, low-level order picking, and vertical pallet handling applications, Model 8530 can handle floor or first-level loads with ease and can interface with racks and conveyors.

Raymond 8630 tow tractor with cart. Model 8630 is ideal for high-capacity, high-volume transport and batch picking operations, and it offers a full 15,000 pounds of towing capacity to handle more carts and to lower the cost per move. At just 33.5 inches wide, Model 8630 can easily work in tight, congested areas; an 11% grade capability allows exceptional performance on ramps.

Raymond 4800 and 4810 sit-down electric counterbalanced trucks. Models 4800 and 4810 are both designed specifically for outdoor applications, making them perfect for lumberyards, building material suppliers, container yards, agricultural and commodity applications, and any other application requiring an emissions-free lift truck that doesn’t compromise on performance and ease of use.

Raymond not only designs and builds industry-leading equipment but also offers a broad range of intelligent warehouse technologies, including operator assist technologies. Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE® intelligent solutions allow facility managers to gather valuable data and connect directly with their fleet, assets and workforce to enhance productivity, accuracy and reliability:

iWAREHOUSE telematics. The iWAREHOUSE Fleet and Warehouse Optimization System provides a full suite of tools to enhance the productivity of both operators and vehicles and offers actionable fleet utilization data to help drive down costs.

iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS). Using powerful geofencing and zoning capabilities, iW.RTLS helps keep lift trucks, operators and pedestrians in the right place at the right time by slowing a Raymond lift truck or bringing it to a controlled stop within predefined zones. Zones can be created around pedestrian areas to notify operators that they are in predetermined zones with objects of concern or around other facility environments, such as height-restricted areas, freezer areas and very narrow aisles.

iWAREHOUSE FieldSense (iW.FieldSense) proximity notification system. Designed to reinforce best practices while enhancing environmental awareness, iW.FieldSense uses magnetic field generator technology to see through and around racking, corners and most objects to alert properly equipped pedestrians and lift truck operators when they come within a predefined distance of each other. iW.FieldSense can provide three levels of awareness: truck-to-truck, truck-to-pedestrian, and truck-to-facility.

Raymond Zoning and Positioning (ZaP) technology. Raymond’s ZaP options ensure more reliable, repeatable lift truck operation by automatically controlling many orderpicker and turret truck functions in very narrow aisle, wire-guided applications. Operators can learn more quickly, perform the task more accurately and work more efficiently, instead of searching for locations. Zoning applications limit lift truck functions such as lift height and travel speed according to the unique features of a given facility, while positioning functions guide the lift truck to the next storage location, taking the fastest, most efficient path.

Raymond instead offers a complete integrated system solution — from material handing products to semi-automated and fully automated solutions integrated as a complete system for pallet or product movement with minimal labor:

Raymond Automated Swing-Reach® truck. Facility managers can free their lift truck operators to focus on more critical tasks while the Raymond Automated Swing-Reach truck moves, retrieves and stores pallets — reliably, accurately and autonomously.

