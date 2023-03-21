Yusen Logistics Canada Achieves GDP Certification in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal

Yusen Logistics, a global leader in healthcare logistics, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its operations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. This certification is a testament to the company’s commitment to unified solutions and standards of service for quality management systems and processes related to the storage, transport, and distribution of pharmaceutical products throughout its global GDP-compliant healthcare logistics network.

“We strive to continuously improve our processes so that we can offer our customers the best possible service while meeting all regulatory requirements,” said Jim McEwan, President of Yusen Logistics Canada. “These certifications further solidify our commitment to excellence in the Healthcare sector. We are proud to be able to offer our customers peace of mind when it comes to providing a safe and secure supply chain for their pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment.”

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) is an international quality standard for pharmaceutical logistics companies. It sets out the requirements for ensuring that medicines are handled correctly from production to distribution. The key elements of the GDP include documentation management; supplier qualification; personnel training; security of premises; temperature control; and reporting systems. Additionally, Yusen Logistics selects and qualifies all its partners in line with the GDP principles. All suppliers must adhere to strict quality standards when handling medicines throughout their supply chain process. It also requires these suppliers to adhere with regulations set forth by Health Canada in regards to handling of pharmaceutical products.

Yusen Logistics is committed to helping its customers easily navigate the ever-changing landscape of international healthcare transportation. Its healthcare portfolio includes air and ocean freight services, temperature-controlled road transport operations for pharmaceutical products and more than dedicated storage and distribution space for pharmaceutical products. Globally, Yusen Logistics offers other sector-specific solutions and value-added services, such as taking samples and repackaging items.