MLA Group Showcases Jungheinrich® Automation And Semi-Automation Solutions at ProMat 2023

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Showcases Jungheinrich® Automation And Semi-Automation Solutions At ProMat 2023

HOUSTON (March 16, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive distributor of Jungheinrich® lift trucks, narrow-aisle and automated guided vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today that it will feature its Jungheinrich automation and semi-automation solutions in booth S1918 at ProMat to be held in Chicago, March 20-23, 2023.

“ProMat is the largest material handling event in North America, and we’re excited to showcase the latest Jungheinrich technologies and expertise to our customers,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “ProMat enables us to stay connected with our customers and the industry, while demonstrating real-world material handling solutions for greater efficiency and productivity.”

Jungheinrich will feature two educational seminars, live product demonstrations and truck exhibits, and the opportunity to connect with Jungheinrich product and technical experts.

Schedule of Events

Educational Seminars:

Monday, March 20 – 2:15 p.m. CST in Theater H – The Everyday AGV – How Automating Everyday Tasks Can Make A BIG Impact

Wednesday, March 22 – 2:15 p.m. CST in Theater C – Using Lift Truck Positioning Technology To Maximum Effect



Product Demonstrations - Jungheinrich Booth #S1918:

EKS 215a Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Stacker

EKX 516 Turret Truck with Warehouse Navigation



Truck Exhibit - Jungheinrich Booth #S1918:

EKS 314 High-Level Order Picker

ETG 318 Stand-Up Counterbalanced

ETR 345 Pantograph Reach Truck

To learn more about Jungheinrich or to view the Jungheinrich Automated Guided Vehicle and complete warehouse product line, visit logisnextamericas.com/jungheinrich.

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products And Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World’s leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich’s complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.