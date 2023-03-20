Big Joe Introduces Autonomous Pallet Mover in Partnership with Thoro.ai

Chicago – March 20, 2023 – Big Joe Forklifts has unveiled its Pallet Mover, a new user-directed autonomous mobile robot (AMR) on the first day of ProMat 2023. Developed in partnership with Thoro.ai, the Big Joe Pallet Mover is an easy-to-deploy autonomous solution for floor-to-floor pallet transportation and drop-off that companies can set up and put into operation in less than one hour. The new Big Joe unit seeks to revolutionize on-demand material handling across a broad number of industries by offering Thoro.ai’s proven self-driving technology at an accessible price point on one of the most common material handling vehicles, an electric pallet truck.



Big Joe Pallet Mover in action, powered by Thoro.ai

“We couldn’t be more excited to unveil the Big Joe Pallet Mover for the first time at ProMat this year,” said Big Joe’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Pedriana. “This new AMR is something that so many companies have been waiting and frankly hoping for given the many challenges they face. The Pallet Mover is super simple to deploy and start seeing a return-on-investment on day one. The magic to that is our user-directed approach to automation, which, by nature, is focused on empowering workers and eliminating the need for complicated systems integration.”

The new Big Joe Pallet Mover works just like a conventional lift truck but features an intuitive tablet interface, LiDAR, and a camera system to transport and drop pallets to locations autonomously once the operator loads it and selects a mission. This collaborative approach uses self-driving technology as a productivity force multiplier by allowing workers to focus on higher-value tasks or direct multiple independent workflows concurrently. With the ability to use the machine in manual mode at any time, the flexibility of the Pallet Mover allows it to bring efficiencies to facilities without intensive changes to their operations or need for any infrastructure other than a wi-fi connection for software updates, if desired.

“Thoro’s partnership with Big Joe on the self-driven Pallet Mover resulted in a world-class innovation unlike anything on the market. It is compliant to safety standards, simple to configure, quick to deploy and easy to operate – all at a very compelling price point,” said Thoro’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Mondi. “Thoro is proud to have worked with the team at Big Joe Forklifts and know their customers will be well-served by the Pallet Mover, with strong ROI from day one.”

The Big Joe Pallet Mover can transport up to 4,400 lbs. of materials at speeds of up to 2.8 mph and can operate continuously for up to 10 hours. Power is supplied by a UL-recognized 205ah lithium battery which can be opportunity charged at the rate of one percent every six minutes via an on-board 120vac charger. Initial pricing for the Pallet Mover is set at $65,000 plus tax and freight per unit inclusive of deployment, initial training and a robust three-year autonomous software and support subscription. Optional items like a Universal Carrier load deck can be added to the Pallet Mover for customizable material handling applications, and additional services and purchasing options are available through Big Joe’s autonomous division and expansive servicing dealer network throughout North America.

The Pallet Mover User Directed AMR represents the first of Big Joe’s commercial autonomous offerings with more introductions planned over the years ahead. Big Joe announced the launch of its autonomous division in October 2022, led by industry expert and division general manager, Nick Malewicki.

“Building our team and knowing how far we have come over the last several months as we have prepared for this launch has been amazing. We couldn’t really have asked for anything more from our team or our collaboration with Thoro, who has been so responsive and just as committed to us to deliver on our vision for this product. By design, many on our team have exclusively worked in autonomous R&D or on the customer side, so bringing a new concept like this to market resonates strongly with users in our field tests and now validates that we are truly on to something special,” said Malewicki.

To learn more, or to test drive the Big Joe Pallet Mover at your facility, contact Big Joe or your local dealer for more information.

About Big Joe

For more than 70 years, Big Joe electric forklifts have been the standard of quality in factories, warehouses, DCs and storerooms across the USA and around the world. Big Joe’s walkie stackers, pallet trucks and access vehicles are well known for their rugged, easy-to-use designs that provide a low-cost alternative to traditional forklifts. Big Joe’s new lithium-ion sit-down forklifts and autonomous mobile robots carry forward the legacy of the brand by empowering workers with new technologies in a simple and intuitive way to both move more and hurt less.

For more information, visit bigjoeforklifts.com or follow us on social media.

About Thoro.ai

Thoro delivers autonomous mobile robotics safely, quickly, and across different verticals. It starts with the Thoro autonomy stack consisting of world-class autonomy software, highly customizable cloud reporting tools, and advanced hardware. For manufacturers who build equipment performing manual, repetitive tasks, Thoro can provide custom solutions to add autonomy to your product line. In addition to our work with Big Joe, Thoro is well established in the cleaning space with global equipment manufacturer Nilfisk, where our tech works on its innovative SC50 floor scrubber in environments spanning retail, education, health care, airports, event centers and others around the world. For more information visit Thoro.ai.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Brenda Koopsen

760.845.5499

brenda@masterplancommunications.com

or

Kirsten Woodard

714.366.6003

kirsten@masterplancommunications.com