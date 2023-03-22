Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group spotlights new lift trucks

At ProMat this week, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group is showcasing the newly released UniCarriers' lithium-ion battery MX2 Series and MXL Series, along with the Rocla Reach Truck ART (pictured above), Rocla Counterbalance AWT, and Rocla FleetController software.

UniCarriers' MX2 Series features 5,000- to 7,000-pound capacity options, while the MXL Series are available in 9,000- to 12,000-pound capacities. Both lift trucks are designed to offer dependable performance, durability, and adaptability all while meeting a zero-emission footprint. (Unicarriers, www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers)

Also on display at Booth S1231 are Rocla's automated each truck (ART), counterbalance AWT, and FleetController software (that comes with both ART and AWT).

Rocla’s automated reach truck (ART) has a base capacity of 3,500 pounds and is designed to operate in an aisle width of 10 feet. New and innovative software and sensor technology considerably increase load handling speed. The agile turning radius and lifting capability of 32 feet fulfill the requirements of the most common warehouse environments. Three scanners provide safe operation in line with safety standards for AGVs. The unique safety installation creates a dynamic field in the moving direction, which allows the vehicle to turn faster. A dynamic stability control system constantly monitors speed, load weight and height, as well as reach position. A pressure compensation system provides efficient and constant lifting regardless of the load weight. During load handling, collision detection ensures the safety of this operation.

When a facility needs to use storage floor space optimally, or when pallet transportation or warehouse calls for push-back and drive-in racks, Rocla's Counterbalance AWT is ideal. It is a suitable automated guided vehicle in a wide range of applications, given its lifting height of up to 28 feet and permitted loads of up to 5,500 pounds. It facilitates both two- and four-pallet transport. This vehicle is compatible with drive-in racks, as well as suitable for push-back racks. It is also an ideal solution for gravity-flow racks. Due to its structure, the Counterbalance AWT is optimal in applications where support legs, otherwise known as straddle options, cannot be used.

Both trucks use the company's FleetController software. Combining efficiency with ease of use, FleetController is a system software solution for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). The FleetController Software features an innovative, user-friendly dashboard, optimizes orders and routes with dynamic real-time decisions and eliminates static traffic rules and eliminates traffic jams. (Rocla, www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext/solutions/automation/rocla-automation)