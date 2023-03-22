MiR launches cloud-based software to optimize robot fleets

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) supplier Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) is showing off a cloud-based software tool called MiR Insights that enables fleet owners to precisely track and analyze the operations of their robots and get actionable insights that improve the robots’ performance. The tool includes data dashboards that monitor KPIs such as distance driven, completed missions, and robot utilization rate, as well as heatmaps that track robot activity over both time and physical locations and visualizes areas with poor WiFi coverage and potential robot traffic bottlenecks. Together, these insights can identify patterns in robot behavior, optimize mission flow, and reduce inefficiencies.

The company also demonstrated its MiR250 robot using top modules from multiple MiRGo partners, as well as the more powerful MiR600 and MiR1350 robots, which can lift up to 1322 pounds (600 kg) and 2976 pounds (1350 kg) respectfully. (Mobile Industrial Robots, www.mobile-industrial-robots.com