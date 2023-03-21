EnerSys debuts NexSys AIR wireless charger

Stored energy solutions provider EnerSys unveiled its NexSys AIR wireless charger during a press conference at ProMat 2023. As the latest solution in the company’s line of virtually maintenance-free motive power products, the NexSys AIR wireless charger will help customers drive productivity with a safe, convenient, hands-free charging solution.

Suitable for a variety of applications, the NexSys AIR wireless charger is chemistry independent and capable of charging flooded lead acid, Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL), and Lithium-ion batteries. NexSys AIR also offers exceptional operational flexibility by eliminating connection hardware, enabling the unit to charge a variety of equipment, according to the company.

“The new NexSys AIR wireless charger delivers the convenience of a reliable, hands-off charging solution,” Harold Vanasse, senior director of marketing, motive power global at EnerSys, said in a press release. “Along with charging a range of AGVs and battery chemistries, NexSys AIR can drive safety and productivity while eliminating the need for extra personnel to physically plug-in equipment, something especially important with today’s labor market.”

In addition to flexible operation and installation, the NexSys AIR wireless charger also offers advanced safety features such as Foreign Object Detection (FOD) and Live Object Detection (LOD) capabilities. (EnerSys, www.enersys.com)