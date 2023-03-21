Geek+ shows off picking and sorting tech, high-density storage, and goods-to-person platform

Logistics tech and mobile robot maker Geek+ is debuting its new hybrid picking and sorting technologies, high-density storage solution, and upgraded goods-to-person system. The company’s warehouse automation products include the PopPick goods-to-person solution, which uses picking robots to carry shelves from storage to workstations, where robot arms present goods to the operator. The system can pick up to 650 totes per hour. Geek+’s Four-Way Shuttle is a high-density storage system that combines shuttles with picking robots for rapid ground-level transport and storage capacity up to 5 times that of traditional warehouses.

Other products include the M200C, a highly flexible and mobile robot that connects the various parts of a production line, has a built-in lift, and can be configured to move bins or shelves. And the Vertical Sorting Wall is a new hardware device for sortation operations that can be integrated with picking stations and is interoperable with fixed racks or mobile shelves. (Geek+, www.geekplus.com