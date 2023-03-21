Exotec exhibits robotic goods-to-person platforms

Warehouse robotics provider Exotec exhibited the power of its Skypod automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), part of the company’s goods-to-person solutions that it says makes warehouse jobs less physically demanding and saves warehouse workers from having to walk miles to retrieve inventory. The company has recently expanded its product portfolio with three solutions: the Skypath modular conveyor solution, the Skypicker intelligent picking solution with machine learning-based vision, and its Deepsky end-to-end warehouse software to integrate with warehouse management and control systems, as well as third-party automation equipment.

Exotec also showcased its recent growth, highlighted by building its milestone 5,000th robot, opening its North American headquarters in Atlanta, and launching plans to boost its North American business growth to reach a goal of representing as much as 40% of Exotec's global business by 2025. (Exotec, www.exotec.com