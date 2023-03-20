SICK highlights Lector850 Vision System

Sensor solutions company SICK has created an image-based code reader that enhances tunnel systems, a solution designed to help logistics operators keep up with the pressure to move at ever-higher speeds. The Lector850 is the latest scanner in SICK’s Lector family of vision technology that will help boost automation and streamline package handling within logistics processes.

The Lector850 offers improved throughput with the ability to speed up operations, as the high-resolution camera is better able to pick up readings—meaning the conveyor belt can move at a faster rate. The increased speed is also possible thanks to more illumination, which increases contrast to improve read rates. Lastly, the larger depth of field and field of view decreases the number of cameras needed for lower operating costs.

When used within a tunnel system, such as SICK’s ICR System, high-speed throughput not seen using other vision technology is possible.

Though it is operating at a higher speed, the Lector850 still provides a high degree of optical performance, speed, and resolution. It provides the highest read rates and enables you to process more shipments each day, according to the company.