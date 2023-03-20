Wiferion launches North American subsidiary

Germany-based Wiferion will officially launch its North American subsidiary in Chicago with a ribbon-cutting event and rooftop reception during ProMat. The company will also present two sessions and showcase its technology on the exhibition floor. Wiferion provides mobile wireless power supply solutions for industrial trucks, autonomous guided vehicles, and autonomous mobile robots.

The launch of Wiferion North America Inc. will allow the company to shorten delivery times, enhance its onsite services and support, and provide consulting services for North American companies in need of advanced charging solutions, company leaders said.

The company will showcase its award-winning etaLINK series of inductive battery charging systems. The flexible, scalable integration of the Wiferion products eliminates unnecessary machine downtime and the need for high-maintenance, expensive wired charging.

From production logistics, through fulfillment and warehousing, to agriculture and shipping, Wiferion has sold charging systems in more than 20 countries. The system has been designed into more than 100 different industrial EV and mobile robots, with thousands of units sold globally, including installation in several renowned European and U.S. automotive manufacturing facilities, company leaders also said.

Wiferion’s inductive charging systems supply energy to entire industrial vehicle fleets automatically, regardless of voltage, current or battery type. The charging innovation increases productivity by up to 32% through automated in-process charging. Wireless charging has the potential to unburden the supply chain through uninterrupted operations and increased productivity and fleet efficiency. (Wiferion, www.wiferion.com/us)