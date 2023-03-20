Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution

Warehouse automation and software provider Swisslog is showcasing the next generation of its CarryPick mobile robotic goods-to-person storage and retrieval system during this week’s ProMat show in Chicago. The system features faster, more agile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to increase performance levels and shorten the return on investment for customers.

The upgraded mobile robotic CarryPick platform delivers an improved operating speed. The mobile robots also use a new lifting turntable, which enables the vehicles to turn a rack or keep the rack still while it turns, which allows for faster and more flexible storage and picking operations for goods-to-person solutions. The improved movement and speed also allows for more rack presentations per hour to each pick station. The new platform has a mechanical design providing improved reliability and maintainability, along with advanced diagnostics and battery management. Improved rack detection ensures the right mobile rack is lifted in the correct orientation.

The CarryPick solution, which consists of four components—mobile robots, mobile racks, pick stations, and Swisslog’s SynQ warehouse management software—fits perfectly into existing buildings and can be extended or even relocated on short notice. The mobile racks can be customized for multiple differently sized and shaped items.

The SynQ management software continuously orchestrates and optimizes the order picking, putaway and inventory processes to deliver the highest efficiency and accuracy of operation. SynQ provides warehouse automation and IT systems with synchronized intelligence of people, processes and machines to boost efficiency and productivity. (Swisslog, https://www.swisslog.com)