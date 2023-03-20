Signode highlights packaging automation solutions, aftermarket services

In addition to its range of automated packaging, wrapping, and other automation solutions, Signode is highlighting its Packaging Plus Reliability Services Team at ProMat 2023 this week.

The Reliability Services Team comprises more than 500 field service engineers and technicians located around the world who provide aftermarket support for implementations of Signode equipment. In addition to maintenance and repair, team members can conduct a Performance Analysis Report, which includes an assessment of equipment health along with actionable data and recommendations to proactively address specific concerns.

“We are always excited to demonstrate our latest innovations in automation and packaging solutions,” explained Eric Christensen, Group President of Signode’s Automation and Packaging Technologies platform. “This year, we’re also honing in on the capabilities we deliver after the sale. Our relationship with our customers does not end with equipment installation. Rather, it’s an ongoing commitment to mutual success through continuous support, maintenance, and enabling our customers to focus on meeting their customers’ needs.” (Signode, www.signode.com)