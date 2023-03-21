Packsize implements on-demand box-making machine for Walmart

From the ProMat show floor, the automated packaging company Packsize announced that it has implemented a right-sized, on-demand box-making machine created exclusively for mega-retailer Walmart. Called the Ultra 5, Walmart's custom-designed automated packaging solution is based around Packsize's recently released X5 technology.

The X5 cuts and constructs custom-sized cardboard boxes on demand without any human assistance. First the X5 feeds in long strips of corrugated cardboard, then it cuts and creases them to spec. Next it glues, erects, and labels ready-to-pack, "right-sized" boxes for automated output onto a conveyor, cart, or pack station.

According to Packsize, the X5 solution, which is a finalist for the 2023 MHI Innovation Award for Best New Innovation, can produce up to 600 boxes per hour and is well-suited for e-commerce fulfillment. Walmart's version has already been installed for this purpose in multiple fulfillment centers.

The X5 reduces packaging waste caused by boxes that are, on average, 40 percent oversized. Right-sizing boxes also eliminates the need for void fillers like plastic air pillows and reduces shipping emissions. In addition, companies can on average fit 66% more boxes on freight and delivery carrier vehicles. (Packsize, www.packsize.com)