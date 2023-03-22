Rite-Hite rolls out new polymer safety barriers

Rite-Hite is debuting its new GuardRite Polymer Safety Barriers at ProMat this week. These guardrails are made of scratch-resistant, impact-modified polypropylene, which is lighter and less expensive than steel barriers.

At the same time, however, these new barriers can defend against the same collision forces as similar steel barriers, according to Rite-Hite. Upon impact, these polymer barriers cause little or no damage to surrounding floor areas, material handling equipment, or the barriers themselves. Instead, they have the ability to deflect an impact and return to their original shape.

The safety barriers are available in five different models, with each model designed for different applications and to withstand different impact levels.

In addition to GuardRite, Rite-Hite will be showcasing its range of loading dock equipment, controls, in-plant safety warning systems, and high-speed doors. All of Rite-Hite’s equipment is “smart-connected,” meaning data from them can be pulled into Rite-Hite’s cloud-based digital platform, enabling users to gain visibility and act on key safety, productivity, and maintenance events within their facilities. (Rite-Hite, https://www.ritehite.com)