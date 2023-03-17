Avetta's Taylor Allis Named Chief Product Officer of the Year at Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame

OREM, Utah and HOUSTON —Taylor Allis, chief product officer of Avetta, was named Chief Product Officer of the Year at the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame event. Silicon Slopes is a nonprofit organization led by Utah tech and business leaders to help community members learn, connect and create opportunities.



Allis was instrumental in the launch of Avetta One—a single-source solution for managing health, safety, ESG and sustainability, and business compliance risks. The first of its kind, Avetta One led to double-digit growth for Avetta and enables customers to improve on average by 7-8% per year on key environmental and safety measures after joining the network, while customers reduce administrative expenses by up to 75%.



“Taylor strengthens Avetta through strategic innovation, feature enhancement and global expansion,” according to remarks on the award. “His unique experience, combined with an innate vision to drive safety, sustainability, and efficiency across global supply chains, saves lives in the industry and improves the environmental impact of supply chains.”



The Feb. 4 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame event, attended by more than 1,300 leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, innovators and their guests, celebrated and honored the many accomplishments of individuals and companies in Utah over the past year.



Allis helped launch the first sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk management solution that allows companies to reach their supply chain sustainability goals based on an industry-focused materiality map. The solution was designed in collaboration with 15 Fortune 500 customers and is currently patent pending.



Allis’ 20-year background in technology as well as football and lacrosse coaching has helped him develop a universal method of mentoring and motivating a team toward a greater mission—something more significant than just revenue and profits. Allis’ management philosophy is managing people's energy, not their time. At Avetta, that mission is ensuring every workplace is safe and sustainable. Allis focuses on specific initiatives that positively impact human lives, the environment and the supply chain.



To view Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame winners, visit https://newsroom.siliconslopes.com/hall-of-fame-award-winners-2022/.



Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries. To learn more about Avetta, visit https://www.avetta.com/.



