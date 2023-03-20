PROMAT 2023

Orbis showcases integrated products that highlight sustainability and efficiency

New pallets, totes, and management systems on display at Booth S4104.

March 20, 2023
Reusable packaging company ORBIS Corp. is showcasing its integrated portfolio of products and services to help companies drive supply chain sustainability and efficiency at this year's ProMat show.

The company offers a range of services to support companies as they make the switch from single-use packaging to reusable packaging. With sustainability and efficiency in mind, ORBIS' integrated approach is designed to help companies improve the flow of product in their supply chains and extend the useful life of their packaging.

These products are on display at the ORBIS booth:

  • The new 40x48 Odyssey Low Profile (LP) pallet features the same stability and unique components of the original Odyssey pallet now with a new low-profile 5.6-inch height. This dimensionally consistent, robust pallet is designed to provide repeatable performance with automated equipment. 
  • The AROS ML6545-325 handheld container for automated storage is designed to facilitate the efficient transfer, storage, and organization of merchandise. With the largest cubic density of any container in its standard footprint, the container provides an innovative design, compliant to FM Global Data Sheet 8-34, to ensure the container interfaces seamlessly with today’s high-speed systems.
  • The 400+ trip 40x48 Odyssey pallet's unique design includes optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements. These elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment.
  • Collapsible racks for part shipments combine the durability of steel with the flexibility of collapsing when parts have been unloaded. This design can be used for storing and transporting lightweight products, as well as products that are generally used in other hanging bag rack solutions. Collapsible metal racks can be customized with different ORBIShield dunnage solutions for part protection.
  • The company offers Reusable Packaging Management (RPM) services when and where you need it. The goal is to help companies reduce the time and effort required to track, retrieve, clean, and inventory packaging assets in a wide variety of industries, including industrial, food and beverage products, and consumer packaged goods.
  • ORBIS helps companies calculate the impact reusable packaging can have on the environment with its Packaging Life-cycle Assessments. The company applies data-driven analysis to help customers reduce their overall environmental impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste, and energy usage. ORBIS will be conducting packaging assessments at the booth during ProMat. (ORBIS Corp., www.orbiscorporation.com)
