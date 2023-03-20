Orbis showcases integrated products that highlight sustainability and efficiency

Reusable packaging company ORBIS Corp. is showcasing its integrated portfolio of products and services to help companies drive supply chain sustainability and efficiency at this year's ProMat show.

The company offers a range of services to support companies as they make the switch from single-use packaging to reusable packaging. With sustainability and efficiency in mind, ORBIS' integrated approach is designed to help companies improve the flow of product in their supply chains and extend the useful life of their packaging.

These products are on display at the ORBIS booth: