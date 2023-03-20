Turck Vilant’s smart RFID Forklift System improves inventory tracking

Turck Vilant Systems has introduced a smart RFID Forklift System that can be installed on nearly any type of forklift to make tracking inventory through the warehouse easier. No matter if users are moving pallets of goods or a single high-value asset, a smart RFID system knows what the forklift is transporting at all times.

The RFID Forklift System from Turck is a noncontact, automated asset tracking system mounted on an existing forklift. Turck RFID readers and 2 – 4 UHF antennas enable reliable tracking as the forklift moves throughout the facility. Proprietary software installed on each reader minimizes stray reads from assets not carried on the forks. As a forklift moves pallets of products or parts into a different location, the tracking system communicate each movement to the user’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The transmitted data includes what the asset is, the new location, and a time stamp. These events can be queued if the forklift is out of Wi-Fi range and sent when reconnected. A system can be set up with multiple independent forklifts all communicating with the client’s backend system. (Turck, www.turck.us/en/)