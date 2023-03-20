Agilox launches autonomous “dolly mover”

The robotics manufacturer Agilox is expanding its line of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the new Omnidirectional Dolly Mover, or Agilox ODM.

This AMR is designed to carry totes or “small load carriers” and can transport loads up to 661 pounds (300 kg) in weight. As a result, the ODM is well-suited for the electronics and pharmaceutical industries, according to Agilox.

This autonomous compact vehicle is able to navigate itself around the warehouse and do not require companies to modify the setup of their warehouse. It uses an omnidirectional drive concept, which allows it to travel transversely into rack aisles and turn on the spot. It also possesses autonomous route-finding, which enables the vehicles to avoid obstacles unaided. If it is impossible to get past a detected obstacle due to its size or the available clearance, the AMRs calculate a new route within seconds to reach their destination as quickly as possible.

The AMRs organize themselves according to “swarm intelligence.” In other words, they exchange information several times a second to enable the entire fleet to find the most efficient routes and prevent potential deadlocks and traffic jams. (Agilox, www.agilox.net.)