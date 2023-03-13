enVista Named Enterprise Partner of the Year at Körber Elevate Americas 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (March 13, 2023) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and material handling automation firm, today announces that it has been named Enterprise Partner of the Year by Körber. The award recognizes enVista for outstanding collaboration in both sales and services.

Rene Hermes, CMO, Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain, said, “Increasing customer expectations, labor shortages and sustainability concerns put increasing pressure on the supply chain. That’s where the role of excellent partnerships turns pivotal to enhance access to our solutions and empower businesses worldwide to conquer supply chain complexity –together.”

enVista brings more than 20 years of exceptional supply chain consulting and material handling automation experience, including deep technical and functional expertise, across Körber’s solutions with dozens of joint clients like Advance Auto Parts and In-N-Out Burger.

enVista CEO, John Stitz, said, “It is a tremendous honor to be named Körber’s Enterprise Partner of the Year. enVista and Körber’s two-decade-long partnership has proven to extend the value of our joint clients’ supply chain investments. Our Körber-certified consultants, strong functional application expertise and vast experience in Körber’s technical toolsets complement Körber’s extensive functionality and technical expertise to execute projects for our clients that create long-lasting, positive change in their supply chains and overall organizations. It is a pleasure to work with Körber, and I look forward to seeing the ways our partnership will continue to flourish in the coming years.”

Partner of the Year award recipients are selected from a network of certified partners revolutionizing supply chains through the adoption of Körber’s solutions spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, simulation, voice and robotics.

The winners were formally recognized during the annual user conference, Elevate Americas, held March 12-15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Elevate brings together hundreds of professionals around the world to learn more about the latest opportunities and solutions to revolutionize their supply chains.

enVista has been a certified Körber partner for 20 years and offers deep domain expertise, as well as extensive services and support via its team of systems integration experts. With over 150 successful warehouse management system implementations and decades of supply chain expertise, enVista is a trusted partner in extending the value of WMS investments.

Learn more about enVista’s supply chain solutions at https://www.envistacorp.com.

###

About enVista:

enVista is a leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise and a portfolio of innovative solutions, enVista serves thousands of leading brands across the globe. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation™. www.envistacorp.com

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain:

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

enVista Media Contact: Kinsey Loebig, (317) 208-9100, kloebig@envistacorp.com