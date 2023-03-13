Future-ready Containerized MES Partners with a Leading Container Management Platform

06.03.2023, PORTO, Portugal- Critical Manufacturing, a pioneer in future-ready, multi-site manufacturing execution systems (MES), has announced a strategic partnership with Portainer.io. The agreement will enhance the ease and security of the roll out of Critical Manufacturing’s MES and will see both parties collaborating on projects.



Portainer software is the most widely used container management platform, with over 3.4 billion downloads and over 650,000 active users. It easy and secure management of containerized applications, such as the Critical Manufacturing MES. The cooperation between the two companies means customers will benefit from easy deployment of the MES without the need for in-depth IT knowledge.

Adélio Fernandes, VP Engineering and co-founder at Critical Manufacturing, says, “Our MES uses containers to enable a flexible application to the diverse and unique needs of manufacturing sites. Portainer is a leading provider of container management software.”

The Critical Manufacturing MES is a new breed of manufacturing system, designed from the ground up to embrace Industry 4.0 and IIoT concepts and technologies. Unlike traditional monolithic MES platforms, its modularity, configurability and adaptability mean users can easily tailor the system to specific site needs. It is designed to be deployed on site, on the cloud or using a hybrid solution across one or multiple sites and does not lock customers into a specific cloud provider.

“The partnership with Critical Manufacturing is the logical extension to our business and enables us to offer existing and new customers in various industries a containerized MES,” comments Tobias Mühlnikel, CPO & CTO Edge Business Unit for Portainer. “Our platform will support Critical Manufacturing’s modular MES journey by simplifying the deployment and the management of the MES. Both companies and our customers will benefit.”

The partnership will bring close project collaboration and co-marketing activities. An initial project is already underway with Preh, using the Portainer, deployed by Critical Manufacturing to manage its factory floor MES.

Fernandes concludes, “We see this strategic partnership as being of huge value to our customers and an exciting opportunity for both our companies. We are focused on delivering technology that will move manufacturers into the future, offering new levels of efficiency, and quality with a platform that will continue to harness the latest technologies and developments going forward. This is just another step on that journey.”

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements; reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality; integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

About Portainer.io

Portainer.io is the independent software provider behind Portainer, the most widely used container management platform with over 3.4 billion downloads and over 650,000 active users.

Portainer enables containerized applications to be easily and securely managed on industrial controllers and servers. In addition, specific functionalities are provided to enable efficient device management for IIoT projects.

For more information, visit https://www.portainer.io/edge-iiot-iot-device-management