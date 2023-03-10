Concentric Introduces PowerHIVE®, the Industry’s first Automated Forklift Battery System

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is launching PowerHIVE™, the industry’s first automated forklift battery and charger system, providing on-demand, sustainable and scalable battery power whenever it is needed. Their newest innovation in equipment power management marries automation with forklift battery systems - eliminating the need to think about forklift charging or battery maintenance. An automated, three minute battery reload is all that’s required to provide a safer, more cost-effective solution designed to support forklift operations in a way that’s easily scalable and flexible. PowerHIVE’s simple model doesn’t require any change to existing operations, ensuring unlimited supply of power at whatever velocity is needed.

“This is an exciting milestone for Concentric continuing our mission to deliver uninterruptible, guaranteed power to customers. PowerHIVE is a quantum leap forward. It provides plug and play, on-demand power that’s scalable to every piece of equipment you operate today and tomorrow. PowerHIVE unleashes your equipment to move at the productivity and velocity you require from day one until you retire the equipment,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter. “Customers experience cost savings with less equipment, no equipment issues due to lack of power, peak energy savings and less headache for their forklift operators.”

Distribution and manufacturing facilities face an array of challenges from labor shortages and productivity to worker safety and sustainability. PowerHIVE eases those challenges by providing a faster and safer equipment experience ensuring operators always have the battery power they need. Operators no longer have to handle the repercussions of downtime, safety risks and failing equipment. “Forklift power is too often an afterthought, and facilities are numb to its negative impact on equipment and operator productivity, not to mention morale and safety,” said John Winter.

“For facilities with multiple shifts, PowerHIVE delivers an automated and safe forklift power experience for every forklift type. The system eliminates the need to think about forklift charging or battery maintenance as operators receive a battery that’s ready to go in less than three minutes. Lithium and Hydrogen alone don’t solve your power issues as there are failure points in a one battery per forklift approach,” said Antonio Mendonca, Director of Engineering.

To learn more about how PowerHIVE aligns with Concentric’s mission to provide intelligent power, while positively impacting People, Planet and Profits, visit Concentricusa.com.

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.



About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 1,700 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.