ATLANTA, Georgia, March 7, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released its March Global Shipping Report for logistics and supply chain professionals. The report shows February 2023 U.S. container imports decreased significantly from January 2023 but remained aligned with pre-pandemic 2019 volumes. Despite the reduction, port transit delays increased for the top West, East and Gulf Coast ports. Chinese imports followed the downward trend along with the rest of the top countries of origin. COVID continues to be a factor from ports of origin and the West Coast labor situation has still not been sorted out. The February update of the logistics metrics Descartes is tracking shows some consistency with pre-pandemic import volume seasonality but continues to point to challenging global supply chain performance in 2023.

February 2023 U.S. container import volumes decreased 16.2% from January 2023 to 1,734,272 TEUs (see Figure 1). Versus February 2022, TEU volume was down 25.0%, but only 0.3% lower than pre-pandemic February 2019. Two points to consider with the February numbers: 1) February has 28 days versus 31 for January and 2) With the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday occurring in January 2023, its impact on container import volumes would be seen in late February and early March 2023.

“Examining imports from January and February in the previous six years, February 2023 volumes would have been expected to be significantly lower than January 2023 (see Figure 2),” said Chris Jones, EVP Industry at Descartes. “Declining container import volumes but rising port transit times demonstrate that, while 2023 volumes resemble 2019, global supply chain performance could remain uneven in 2023.”

The March report is Descartes’ twentieth installment since beginning its analysis in August 2021. To read past reports, learn more about the key economic and logistics factors driving the global shipping crisis, and review strategies to help address it in the near-, short- and long-term, visit Descartes’ Global Shipping Resource Center.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that September cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That September Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.