Greenscreens.ai and Tai Software Partnership Enhancing Rate Accuracy for Freight Brokers

Tai Software (Tai), a fully integrated, broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced a customer update in their integration partnership with Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure that optimizes and enriches historical and real-time market data to predict buy and sell prices.

For GLS, a logistics and brokerage company out of California, partnering with Tai and Greenscreens.ai has ensured the seamless flow of transactional data and empowered their brokers to fully automate their rate accuracy experience within existing systems. Instead of having to manage loads across multiple pages, GLS leverages Tai and Greenscreens.ai to streamline all rate data into a single-page view allowing brokers to make informed and quick decisions.

"We've seen tremendous results since introducing TAI as our TMS platform and Greenscreens.ai as our predictive pricing tool,” said Jameson Goforth, VP of Revenue, GLS. “The adoption of both products has enhanced our operations by placing our rating tool directly into our everyday TMS environment. No more bouncing between several browsers and applications. Being able to access Greenscreens.ai right within the TAI is a true game changer."

Greenscreens.ai analyzes historical pricing information in relation to real-time market conditions to determine a spot rate that is two-to-three times more accurate than traditional pricing methods. Intelligently priced rates are accessible within Tai and become an instant component within load execution workflows. By fully automating the buy rate and sell price process, Greenscreens.ai and Tai save brokers time while mitigating risk. Brokers can leverage automated and accurate rates to improve operational efficiency while closing more deals, issuing more quotes and increasing their volume per rep.

Dawn Salvucci, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Greenscreens.ai, adds, “Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and broker data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver dynamic freight market pricing specific to a broker’s individual buying and selling behavior. Through Tai, we are able to integrate into existing broker systems without having to replace the technology they have grown accustomed to using.”

As manual processes continue to dominate the industry, Tai has continued to facilitate relationships with industry leaders such as Greenscreens.ai. With direct integrations to carriers, load boards, automation and capacity tools Tai provides unmatched speed and scalability for brokers looking to drive their business forward.

“Industry standard pricing methods have long left brokers with more questions than answers,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO, Tai. “With Greenscreens.ai and Tai, brokers -like GLS- can now leverage some of the most powerful pricing automation in the industry to fortify their buy and sell processes with an influx of accurate estimates on loads. Gone are the days of managing load prices in a spreadsheet with input from multiple representatives.”