Fabric and Synergy Join Forces to Provide Retailers with Advanced Automated Fulfillment Solutions

NEW YORK & FRANKLIN, Tenn. — March 7, 2023 — Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, today announced a strategic partnership with Synergy Design & Integration to employ fulfillment automation technology to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

Formed in 2016 with the goal of creating a lean but completely customer-focused organization, Synergy’s team has more than 100 years of combined experience designing and building custom, turnkey material handling systems for industries including retail, e-commerce, health and beauty, parcel, apparel and more. As a member of Fabric’s Partner Elite Program, Synergy and Fabric will help clients identify and eliminate inefficiencies and increase warehouse volume.



“With this partnership, we’re bringing together innovative solutions that will ensure customers remain competitive and agile,” said Kimberly Barr, Fabric’s global director of partnerships. “Customer expectations continue to rise across industries, and automated fulfillment is becoming a must-have. Fabric and Synergy are empowering retailers to meet those expectations.”

“The world’s largest brands are leveraging automated solutions for speed and efficiency in their fulfillment operations, and this powerful combination between Fabric and Synergy will deliver that capability to retailers of all sizes,” said Synergy Chief Operating Officer Steve Sipkovsky. “This partnership offers a way for retailers to solve the ongoing challenge of a labor shortage and rising wages.”



“We don’t take partnerships lightly at Synergy,” Synergy Senior Vice President of Solutions Matt Herms said. “It is important for us to get to know the companies that we partner with and not only understand the services and technologies that they provide but, as importantly, to make sure they are a cultural fit and share our values. After several months of discussions with the Fabric team and seeing multiple sites in both the United States and Israel, we are confident that this partnership will bring great success to all of us.”



The Fabric Partner Elite Program offers a cost-effective solution to improve customer experience, no matter the business model. System integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and OEMs can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

Fabric’s flexible solutions can fit any space, whether it’s a store or warehouse. The addition of a systems integration partner will further enable brands to meet customer expectations while ensuring they can do so profitably.

Companies may apply for the Partner Elite Program today and can learn more by visiting getfabric.com/partner-elite-program or emailing partnerships@getfabric.com.



About Fabric

Fabric is a retail technology company that enables exceptional customer experiences from click to delivery. Fabric launched the micro-fulfillment center (MFC®) concept of local, flexible, and automated fulfillment to meet the evolving needs of the retail industry. Its best-in-class intelligent robotics platform empowers brands in their quest for cost-effective, on-demand fulfillment. Founded in 2015, Fabric is backed by leading investors, including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Corner Ventures, Playground Ventures, Princeville Capital, Innovation Endeavors, Aleph and others. Fabric is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams located throughout the United States.

For more information, visit getfabric.com.

About Synergy Design & Integration

Bringing together individuals with decades of experience designing and implementing some of the most complex—yet efficient—materials handling systems in the world, Synergy Design & Integration’s lean team of senior-level experts is eager to address your distribution challenges. Their team is dedicated to creating a system that reduces costs, increases efficiencies and delivers products to customers at the service levels they expect. Learn more at http://www.synergyconveyor.com.