Yale to showcase warehouse lift truck lineup and innovative tech at ProMat 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (March 7, 2023) – For the first time since 2019, Yale will spotlight the latest innovative warehouse lift trucks and technologies at ProMat in Chicago, March 20-23. The Yale ProMat experience will cover two booths, exhibiting solutions engineered to help today’s operations tackle their toughest challenges and achieve greater productivity, cost savings, worker comfort and safety.

At booth S-1003, Yale will be displaying its core line-up of warehouse lift trucks, designed around critical customer challenges like labor, safety and productivity:

• Pantograph narrow aisle reach truck

• End rider pallet truck

• Enclosed end rider pallet truck

• Three-wheel stand-up electric counterbalanced forklift

• Very narrow aisle turret truck

• Four-wheel integrated lithium-ion counterbalanced forklift

At booth S-1212, visitors can see live demonstrations of the award-winning Yale Reliant™ operator assist technology. After exhibiting robotic lift trucks, including the industry’s first robotic reach truck at ProMat 2019, Yale is focusing on its advanced operator assistance technology that launched in 2021. The technology suite helps support lift truck operating best practices by automatically limiting lift truck performance based on equipment status, location-specific rules and operating conditions, while keeping the operator in ultimate control of the truck.

“Warehouse operations are squeezed from all sides – a tight labor market, inflation, accelerating order fulfillment expectations and ever-present safety concerns,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale. “This isn’t yesterday’s warehouse. Operations should rethink what they expect from lift trucks – challenging their suppliers, equipment and technology to do more.”

Yale will present two seminars to help address some of the predominant questions today’s warehouses encounter:

- How can you put robotic lift trucks to work? Warehouse use cases

• Date: Monday, March 20 at 12:15 p.m.

• Location: Robotics Theater

• Do you really know what tasks can be automated in your warehouse? Discover real-world use cases to understand what’s possible.

- Lift truck operator assistance technology: What exactly is it?

• Date: Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m.

• Location: Emerging Technologies and Sustainability Theater

• The market’s understanding of this forklift technology is murky. Get a concrete understanding and see why it’s such a hot topic.

The Yale booth will also include a lift truck simulation competition that will allow visitors to experience and better understand the day-to-day intensity and challenges faced by operators. The winner of the contest will receive a Meta Quest 2 headset.

To learn more about what you can expect from Yale at ProMat 2023, visit online at Yale.com/ProMat.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) , which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally..



