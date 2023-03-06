World-class 3PL RBW Logistics Promotes Patrick Randolph to Vice President of Operations

With two decades of operations and fulfillment experience, including nine years as the Managing Partner of his own fulfillment company, Randolph is well-equipped to lead RBW Logistics as it continues to provide world-class supply chain solutions.

Randolph previously served as RBW’s Director of Operations for nearly two years. In his new role, he will focus on people, processes, positivity, and profitability, ensuring that RBW remains a leader in the industry. Randolph will be responsible for nine facilities in Augusta, and will oversee RBW’s warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, and transportation as well as marketing efforts and the Lean Six Sigma program.

"The opportunity to continue to develop a world-class team within a dynamic and fast-growing organization is an honor," said Randolph. "The leadership team at RBW is passionately focused on our Core Values: Dedicate Your Service, Do Right, Challenge Yourself and Continuously Improve."

RBW is committed to providing its customers with exceptional logistics solutions that drive their businesses forward. As Vice President of Operations, Randolph will play a critical role in ensuring that RBW continues to provide world-class logistics services to businesses throughout the U.S.

“Patrick’s contributions to RBW have been invaluable, and his leadership and expertise will be critical as we continue to expand and improve our operations,” said Frank Anderson, President & CEO of RBW. “We have no doubt that he will continue to excel in this new role and we look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success in the future.”

To learn more about RBW Logistics, please visit https://www.rbwlogistics.com/

