Loading trailers automatically, Caljan AutoLoader is a game changer

Same day delivery becomes easier to achieve

With up to 88% of consumers worldwide willing to pay more for fast and even same day delivery, extended waiting times become a deal breaker. Caljan AutoLoader helps you deliver on your promise as it operates at the sorter feed rate, not hand stack rate limitations. Late day sales can be accommodated, as multiple AutoLoaders require just one supervisor, rather than a team at every dock.

Cut the cost per package

In addition to the savings in manpower, AutoLoader works at a steady pace, 24/7, so completion times are predictable. Windows can become shorter and transport between shipper facilities and collection hubs can become more frequent.

— In addition to the obvious benefit of less manpower, we save significantly on transport costs, particularly with today’s diesel prices. Instead of shipping air, we can fill the trailers completely, so transport becomes more efficient. This means fewer trucks on the road too, which benefits the environment

explains Mr. Souillé, Safety and Sustainability Manager at online retailer Damart. Without taking savings on transport costs into account, Mr. Souillé believes the return on this capex investment to be just over three years.

Even distribution for a fill factor of 80%

Modelled on the highly acclaimed Caljan Performer Telescopic Conveyor introduced in 2012, the AutoLoader can reach to the very rear of even the longest vehicle and trailer. The pivoting attachment moves systematically in all directions, gently depositing boxes, padded envelopes and bags with perfect precision. All available space is filled, as AutoLoader distributes cargo evenly throughout the trailer to within 18” of the trailer roof.

Safe handling of cargo

During operation, the AutoLoader detects obstacles and moves automatically to avoid collisions. With a release height of approx. 7”, items are carefully placed to prevent package damage. Sensors adjust the position of the conveyor to suit the height of the parcel, making room for packages of all sizes.

Make use of your workforce where it adds most value

Rushing to meet strict deadlines can cause people to cut corners where they otherwise wouldn’t. Automating the loading process therefore significantly reduces risks of injury to the workforce. The AutoLoader takes care of the hard physical labor, allowing logistics employees to work where they add most value.