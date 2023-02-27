Traxens New IoT Device Leads Smart Container Requirements For Decarbonising Shipping

Marseille, France - Feb. 16, 2023 - Traxens, the world's first smart-container service provider for the global supply chain industry, unveiled today the new third edition of the Traxens-Box 3, its permanent container tracker and flagship product for shipping lines, freight forwarders and BCOs.

With the shift to green methanol-powered vessels and the increasing safety requirements of the International Maritime Organization, the Traxens-Box 3 IoT device has been completely redesigned to meet the highest level of ATEX certification on the market for explosion safety onboard ships.

Various shipping products are now being subjected to new explosion safety requirements as the shipping industry moves towards clean energy such as methanol-based fuel.

“As an innovative technological company, Traxens feels it's important to start as early as possible to adapt to our customers' future sustainable supply chains.“ - Cedric Rosemont, CEO of Traxens

Added to the ATEX redesign, the battery life now reaches 7 years - an increase of 50% compared to the previous model. As a permanent container installation, this feature is critical to maximizing the device's return on investment during a major part of the life of a container.

While focusing on risk management and cargo safety, Traxens continues to reinforce its main features for greater reliability. Traxens’ door opening detection, whose algorithms are constantly being improved, has already demonstrated its value in numerous cases, such as when consumer electronic goods have been stolen and when authorities have intervened timely after being alerted.

Several thousands of Traxens-Box 3 devices have already been pre-ordered by Traxens’ main customers who will start to deploy them in the following months.

The world's top shipping lines, which are also Traxens’ shareholders, are already using the two previous versions of the device to convert their assets into smart containers, constantly communicating their location and additional status information.

From Monday, 28 February to Wednesday, 1 st March, the company will present this new device at TPM23 in Long Beach, California. During the event, Cedric Rosemont, Traxens CEO, will also be discussing new technologies for supply chain visibility on the discussion panel Data Quality: Who Holds the Key to Greater Visibility? on Tuesday, 28 February at 4:45pm, with Eric Johnson, Jim Blaeser, Morten Ørskou Bols and Ittay Hayut.

About Traxens

Traxens has been driving digital transformation in the global supply chain for more than 10 years. The company's breakthrough loT technology, data science expertise, global logistics experience and standards leadership unlock the value of real-time data generated from cargo assets shipped by sea, rail and truck. Traxens is trusted by hundreds of global cargo owners, enabling them to reduce door-to-door transport costs, optimize their operations and minimize risk. By partnering with the world's leading shipping lines, authorities and insurance companies, Traxens helps all members of the global logistics supply chain ecosystem to reach a sustainable and optimized supply chain. Traxens is privately held and headquartered in Marseille, France.