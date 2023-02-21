RK Logistics Group Expands Northern California Warehouse Operations in Hayward

FREMONT, CA – FEBRUARY 21, 2023 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, today announced the opening of a new commercial logistics facility in Hayward supporting local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

This latest addition to RK’s network brings the company’s greater Bay Area warehousing footprint to 12 facilities representing some 1.3 million square feet.

The new warehouse, located at 31353 Huntwood Avenue in Hayward, is a shared space facility where RK is co-locating with Tesla. RK’s portion is comprised of 140,000 square feet including dock and cargo offload space, product storage and staging and administrative offices.

At the facility, RK receives and unloads containerized cargo, primarily battery shipments, coming in from the Port of Oakland, manages inventory levels, receives orders, and builds and delivers truckload shipments on a just-in-time basis to Tesla’s manufacturing site in Fremont.

The Huntwood facility is the third new facility opened by RK over the past 12 months.

The company is experiencing increasing demand from local automotive and semiconductor equipment manufacturing firms, who need more warehouse space and proven logistics support to handle growing inventories of parts, sub-assemblies, components and safety stocks, noted Rock Magnan, president of RK Logistics Group.

“The Silicon Valley is the heart of the electric vehicle market, for both manufacturing as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers,” Magnan explained. “These are complex, demanding supply chains. We’ve supported local automotive manufacturers since 2014 and have seen demand for dedicated, experienced EV logistics services increase dramatically over that time.”

“Hayward continues to be a highly strategic location for RK and our customers,” Magnan added. “We strive to be super-responsive and flexible as we address these current and emerging needs of our clients as their markets continue to change and adapt to economic and world events.”

The new Hayward site is the third facility RK has added in the Bay Area over the past year. The company late last year opened two new facilities in Livermore, a 75,000 sq. ft. building at 7600 Hawthorne Avenue in Livermore’s National Business Park, and an 81,000 sq. ft. facility at 7150 Patterson Pass Drive.

Those complement other new RK facilities opened in the past 18 months, including two new facilities in Newark, one a 269,000 sq. ft. facility at 6753 Mowry Avenue, and another 141,000 sq. ft. building at 7375 Morton Avenue, part of the commercial and industrial business park on the site of the old Morton Salt works.

The Bay Area market for warehouse space and workers remains exceptionally tight, Magnan noted. “Hayward, Newark and the Tri-Valley continue to be strategic because of their proximity to potential labor resources both in the Tri-Valley and cities like Tracy, Stockton and Modesto,” he said. “At all these new sites we are offering the same compensation packages as we do at our Silicon Valley locations.”

Entry-level warehouse associate positions start at $22.00 an hour with the opportunity for signing bonuses. Candidates with relevant work experience can qualify for a starting hourly wage of up to $25.00. In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), which is a key asset to automotive manufacturing and the extensive import volumes it generates, Magnan said.

The FTZ allows local businesses which import parts and components sourced overseas, to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com