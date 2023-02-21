INDUSTRY SURVEY SHOWS COMPANIES PLANNING TO INVEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY IN 2023

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (February 21, 2023) – Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, announced today results from an industry survey it commissioned to better understand how companies are currently using supply chain visibility technology and the reasons for companies wanting to adopt more supply chain visibility technologies in 2023.

Longbow Advantage presented an online survey to more than 2,500 C-suite executives this past December, where nearly 60% of respondents said they plan to invest in supply chain visibility technologies in 2023. Of that 60%, 51% said the main reasons for wanting to adopt more supply chain visibility technology this year are to increase greater labor management functionality, satisfy customer requirements and better integrate with other channel partners/vendors.

More than half of respondents already leveraging technology solutions to handle various warehouse operations such as distribution (66%), productivity (61%), task management (67%), inbound/outbound shipments (62%), client billing (62%), bills of lading (63%), labor performance (51%), and labor planning (53%). However, 56% are still looking to adopt supply chain visibility technologies to understand pay-for-performance compensation, with over 47% wanting to invest in Electronic Bill of Lading technology.

As a result of already implementing supply chain visibility technologies, most C-suite executives (40%) said they have seen a 20-25% increase in production efficiency, thus showing the need across multiple operations, especially considering many companies still only leverage human labor.

“With inflation and labor shortages continuing to affect many companies across multiple industries, it’s not surprising to see that labor management and labor planning technologies stand out amongst the top warehouse management functions needed to boost supply chain visibility this year,” said Leigh Chesley, Chief Customer Officer at Longbow Advantage. “Companies already seeing a significant increase in production efficiency through our survey results should serve as a baseline for determining how supply chain visibility technologies can help other companies immediately.”

