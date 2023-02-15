FORTNA Named Top Workplaces USA by Energage

ATLANTA (Feb. 14, 2023) – FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

Energage presented FORTNA employees with a detailed survey whose results predict employee engagement against industry benchmarks. The results help illustrate the success of The FORTNA Way, the company operating mantra that drives three key organizational pillars: Our Team, Our Passion and Our Approach. These pillars define, promote and sustain an environment of collaboration, diversity, inclusion and success at the company.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Culture matters,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA. “Our Team and how we work together, Our Passion for driving customer success and for the customer, and Our Approach to operating with excellence defines our culture. We call it The FORTNA Way. We work hard and have fun doing it. We want to be a place where our people can bring their best selves to work.”

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Demand Generation

cherylfalk@fortna.com