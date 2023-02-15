PorterLogic Raises Funds from TitletownTech to Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Feb. 15, 2023) — PorterLogic is thrilled to welcome our first institutional investor — TitletownTech, a Wisconsin-based venture capital firm formed from a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft.

PorterLogic builds the modern supply chain stack for ambitious brands. Founded by two Georgia Tech engineers, PorterLogic drives profitable and efficient growth for our customers by addressing gaps across their supply chains.

“We are so excited to be partnering with TitletownTech to help serve more brands,” said PorterLogic Co-founder and CCO Anya Skomorokhova. “The support of supply chain veterans allows us to grow faster and bring solutions to more customer problems.”

PorterLogic plans to deploy the new capital to reach new customers and accelerate product development with key hires across the sales, product and customer success teams.

“I’ve always felt supply chain teams are like the offensive lineman of a company — all the blame when something goes wrong but never any glory — and it was time that distribution and fulfillment teams got the systems they deserve,” said PorterLogic CEO and Founder Jonathan Porter. “I was in the trenches implementing WMSs for years and saw the inefficiencies associated with the status quo. PorterLogic introduces flexibility and agility these teams never previously had access to.”

“We’re excited to invest in PorterLogic,” said TitletownTech Partner Edward Ward. “Jonathan and Anya are a phenomenal leadership team, and their low-to-no-code automation solution brings unprecedented flexibility and efficiency to small-to-medium-sized supply chain operations that don’t want to implement a rigid, costly and time-consuming ERP tool.”

About PorterLogic

PorterLogic’s low-code supply chain application platform creates fully managed systems — warehouse management, demand planning, returns management and more — that are custom-tailored to how a company operates, without traditional customizations or workarounds. Our customers are up and running in weeks without changing how they work. PorterLogic replaces spreadsheet-driven processes and fills operational gaps without replacing customers' existing systems. Follow us on LinkedIn and visit porterlogic.com to learn more.

About TitletownTech

Formed in 2019 out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in bold entrepreneurs solving meaningful problems. Located in Green Bay’s Titletown, TitletownTech’s unique ecosystem convenes engaged investors, in-residence partners, industry advisors, higher education, and a dedicated team to provide founders with support and guidance tailored to their needs. With investments across six verticals: sports, media, & entertainment; digital health; agriculture, water, & the environment; manufacturing & construction; supply chain & logistics; and cross-industry technology, TitletownTech invests in the US, with a focus on the Midwest. For more information, please visit www.TitletownTech.com.

