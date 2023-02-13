Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. Names New President

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. announced that it has named Mark Lippert as its new President. Hamilton Caster, a 116-year-old manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels, carts, and in-plant trailers, is in its fourth generation of family leadership. Mark succeeds his cousin, David R. Lippert, who retired in December.

“As we look to the future, we are confident that Mark possesses the qualifications and expertise to continue to grow our family business,” stated Board Member, Ted Lippert. “Under his leadership, Hamilton Caster will continue to make a significant impact on the industrial market and our community.”

Mark is an energetic and highly effective business leader with a strong technology background, specializing in brand and product positioning, business development, strategic planning, and process improvement strategies.

“I am honored and humbled to step into this role and build upon my family’s legacy as just the 6th president in our history,” said Mark. “I’m excited to leverage our core values of integrity, continuous improvement, accountability, respect, and empowerment as the foundation for strengthening our customer relationships, investing in new technologies, and supporting employee development.”

Mark joined Hamilton Caster in 1995 to lead marketing efforts that have resulted in a brand that has been ranked #1 in brand perception studies for the industrial manufacturing market. He also helped manage the business with three other family members (all cousins), Dave, Steve, and Jim Lippert. Together, they led with a vision to be the manufacturer of choice for heavy-duty and custom-engineered mobility systems.

“As the company implemented its business succession plan, we knew that there would be two key positions on our leadership team to fill,” said Mark. “It was important for us to find the right individuals to complement an already accomplished and experienced leadership team.”

As a result of this search, Kellie Krieger joined Hamilton in October as Director of Human Resources and Administration, replacing long-time Executive Vice President, Steven J. Lippert, who also retired in December. Kellie brings over 20 years of human resources experience to Hamilton, most recently as Human Resources Manager at Hamilton Township.

Jodi Fritsch also came aboard, in November, as Director of Marketing, a position that Mark held for over 28 years before his promotion to President. Jodi brings nearly 20 years of marketing experience to Hamilton, most recently serving as Vice President of Marketing at HORAN.

Kellie and Jodi join Hamilton’s leadership team that includes: Jim Lippert, VP of Sales; Lester Jones, Operations Manager; Lee Burroughs, Lean Manager; Mark Lohmann, Chief Financial Officer; Thomas Raley, Director of IT; Patrick Lippert, Supply Chain Manager; and John Yater, Cart & Trailer Value Stream Manager.

“Hamilton’s success over the past several years has been possible because of the vision of our leadership team along with the collaboration and diligent performance of all of our employees in terms of engineering, sales, customer service, production, and product development,” said Mark. “We expect to see continued growth because we continuously strive to be the best-in-class in everything we do.”