ZION SOLUTIONS GROUP NAMED 2023 MOST VALUABLE PARTNER

Atlanta, GA., Feb. 7, 2023 — Zion Solutions Group has been named a 2023 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) by the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for their 2022 accomplishments. MHEDA, known as the premier material handling trade association, bestows their MVP Award upon the best-of-the-best in the material handling industry – companies who embody industry best practices and dedication to education, employee engagement, and philanthropy.

“We at Zion Solutions Group are honored to receive the 2023 MVP Award and are extremely grateful to our team, partners, and customers for our 2022 accomplishments! We’re ready for 2023 and excited to continue being a part of this thriving industry to drive creative and innovative solutions for our partners and customers,” said Zion Solutions Group President, Jim Shaw.



Zion is dedicated to building win-win opportunities for their customers and suppliers and is equally committed to giving back to their community and their team members. In 2022, Zion donated to multiple local organizations and causes and guest lectured at schools and universities, highlighting Zion’s leadership in the industry and their value of education, philanthropic service, and building others up.

To learn more about Zion Solutions Group, please visit https://thezsg.com/.

# # #

About Zion Solutions Group

Zion Solutions Group is a full-service Supply Chain Integration Group focused on a singular message: Deliver Memorable Experiences and Guide Intelligent Change. With over 90 years of experience in Material Handling Integration, Supply Chain Consulting, and Operations, the group handles everything from consulting to implementation to post-go-live support. Our design and integration solutions are tailored to customers' needs and utilize leading-edge technologies.