Southeastern packages 50,000 meals for the hungry, acknowledging a decade of giving back

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 6, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced its “Southeastern Serves” program is celebrating over 10 years of serving local communities across the Sunbelt. In honor of this milestone, the trucking company partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Harvest Pack, a humanitarian hunger relief organization that addresses food insecurity in local communities, to prepare 50,000 meals for Harvest Hope Food Bank.

More than 266 Southeastern volunteers gathered at the company’s headquarters in Lexington, South Carolina to package the nutrient-dense breakfast meals and make a tangible difference in the fight against hunger in the Palmetto State. The meals packaged as part of the hunger project are made using gluten-free, U.S.-sourced ingredients and contain ample carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins, as well as all nine essential amino acids.

“The Southeastern Serves program empowers our associates to give back to their communities and support various essential organizations, such as Harvest Pack and the Harvest Hope Food Bank,” said Tobin Cassels, president at Southeastern Freight Lines. “It’s heartwarming to reflect on the impact Southeastern Serves projects have had across our company’s footprint since the program’s establishment in 2012."

Over the past decade, more than 10,676 participants, including Southeastern associates, friends and family members, completed more than 33,764 total hours of community service across 686 projects, ranging from serving meals to families in need, to volunteering at veteran organizations, homeless shelters and domestic abuse shelters. A few examples include:

In Texas, 19 Southeastern associates and family members from Tyler and Waco volunteered 92 hours at Hunger for Love’s Christmas Under the Bridge event, helping decorate and serve food and beverages for the homeless community and under-resourced families. Tyler associate Robin Kennedy oversaw Santa’s Tent at the event and was able to collect more than 600 donated toys from local businesses and associates, gifted to more than 200 boys and girls.

Additionally, Southeastern sent 19 volunteers in Greenville, South Carolina to serve 95 hours at The SonShine Club, preparing and serving food, while also cleaning and providing gift bags for members. The SonShine Club provides special needs adults a safe space to meet with their peers to enjoy music, fitness, games, arts and crafts, Bible study and lunch at no charge.

Southeastern’s Albany service center volunteered with Little League Challenger to play baseball with individuals who have physical and intellectual disabilities. Southeastern associates acted as ‘buddies’ during the game to assist Challenger athletes in the areas of batting, base running and defense, in addition to handing out food and drinks after the game and collecting monetary donations.

“It is a blessing to have the opportunity to serve the communities across the Sunbelt. We aim to add value to everything we do and are proud of our ongoing commitment to continuing to live our values in the communities our associates reside,” said Cassels.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

