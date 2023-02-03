GE APPLIANCES EXPANDING SOUTH CAROLINA OPERATIONS WITH DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN GREENVILLE COUNTY

GREENVILLE, S.C. – February 2, 2023 – GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, has announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new distribution center in Greenville County. The $50 million investment is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

“The business-friendly climate of South Carolina and Greenville County, and the proximity to Inland Port Greer make this an ideal location to build our newest distribution center in support of our growing business,” said GE Appliances Vice President of Distribution Marcia Brey. “Investments like this allow us to quickly respond to external factors and keep product flowing efficiently throughout our entire network as we grow and enter new product categories. I would like to thank Governor McMaster and the Secretary of Commerce for their continued support.”

“South Carolina has a long-standing relationship with GE Appliances, and we are proud to announce the expansion of another GEA facility. Bringing innovative manufacturers to our state is an essential part of strengthening our economy, and I am proud that we have the infrastructure and skilled workforce in place to allow companies like GE Appliances to thrive,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Greenville facility will be GEA’s second South Carolina location, following the opening of its $70 million state-of-the-art water heater manufacturing facility in Camden last year. The company also has manufacturing facilities at its Kentucky headquarters and in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

"Today’s announcement is further proof that innovative businesses like GE Appliances are expanding in South Carolina because of our world-class resources and business-friendly environment,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to GEA, and we are excited that the company is continuing to thrive in South Carolina.”

Located at Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville, GEA will lease a 584,820-square-foot distribution warehouse. Provident Realty Advisors, Inc., a privately held real estate and investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, is the developer for the project. This new facility is a key investment in GEA’s distribution network, supporting the expansion of manufacturing operations by increasing supply chain capacity to ship and receive appliances from regional production facilities, along with imported finished goods arriving at the Port of Charleston. Additionally, the Greenville facility will allow the company to take advantage of proximity to Inland Port Greer.

“South Carolina Ports celebrates GE Appliances’ growth in the Upstate. Our efficient operations at the Port of Charleston and rail-served Inland Port Greer will support GEA’s expansion. We are proud to provide advanced manufacturers with the cargo capacity and reliable service needed to run their businesses,” noted SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin.

“We are always pleased when an industry leading brand like GE Appliances, a Haier company, chooses to expand operations here in Greenville County. The company’s well-earned reputation in consumer appliance manufacturing, its emphasis on sustainability and its passion for being good community leaders fits well in Greenville County, and we wish them success here long into the future,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.