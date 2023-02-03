CPC Logistics Promotes Daniel Most to Chief Operating Officer

ST. LOUIS, February 1, 2023 — CPC Logistics, a leading provider of professional truck driver and warehouse logistics services across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, has promoted Daniel Most to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

After managing various operations for a national private fleet, Most joined CPC in 2014 as senior manager of fleet operations and later was named vice president of operations and safety. Most currently oversees the company’s nationwide network of safety managers and supervisors and manages significant client relationships.

“Dan has been an integral part of CPC’s growth and stability with our current and new customers,” said CPC President Butch Wallis. “He serves as the primary point of contact with key customers and works closely with CPC’s operations, safety management teams and our truck drivers to ensure we deliver excellent service.”

Throughout his career, Most has managed every aspect of fleet operations – from equipment sourcing, evaluating transportation management solutions and managing truck driver workforces.

“For 50 years, CPC has provided unique and critically important services by handling all the recruiting, screening, hiring, Department of Transportation compliance, general employment administration, and labor relations to maintain a qualified staff of truck drivers for our customers’ private fleets,” Most said. “Based on a foundation of safety, CPC excels at helping private fleets deliver superior customer service with competitive costs. As COO, I’m proud to help lead efforts to further establish CPC as the preeminent provider in our niche of the transportation and logistics industry.”

CPC’s clients rely on Most to provide comprehensive, customized logistics solutions and often turn to him for strategic advice regarding their private fleets.

“Dan has excelled in all areas and is known for the tireless hours he puts into the job as well as his unique knowledge and skills,” Wallis said. “His experience managing operations for a major private fleet combined with his understanding of CPC’s business model make him invaluable to our company and customers.”

About CPC Logistics

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, CPC Logistics is the leading provider of professional truck driver and warehouse logistics services across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and services private fleets and customers of all sizes. For more about CPC Logistics, visit cpclogistics.com.