AI-Health Tech Leader DARVIS To Provide Automated Solutions for University of Miami Health System

Nashville, Tenn. (February 2, 2023) – UHealth- University of Miami Health System will leverage DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), Inventory Autopilot solution to power its in-house supply chain operations for a new warehouse facility, the University Distribution Center (UDC)-- a 20,000-square-foot warehouse tailored for self-distribution, centralization, and standardization of supply chain processes. DARVIS will install cutting-edge camera technology throughout the facility to help UHealth optimize resources, gather data, identify inefficiencies and access real-time tracking insight.

"The new UDC is a tremendous, state-of-the-art facility, and DARVIS is thrilled to help strengthen its efficiencies and overall productivity so it can best serve UHealth and the broader community," said DARVIS Co-Founder Jan Schlueter. "DARVIS specializes in serving customers in critical infrastructure and government sectors. At DARVIS we are committed to driving the world's transition towards automation, innovation, and computer vision for a more simple and efficient tomorrow."

UHealth has a specialized supply chain services team that aims to provide value-driven products and services necessary to optimize patient care and improve care quality while reducing costs. This group supports supply chain operations across UHealth Tower, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Desai Sethi Urology Institute, and the health system's various ambulatory centers and outpatient sites.

"The UDC is designed to strengthen UHealth's supply chain organization and improve service levels, reduce operating costs, and optimize the distribution of supplies across the network, better preparing the health system for emergencies such as hurricanes, "said Keith Murphy, chief supply chain officer, UHealth and Miller School of Medicine.

DARVIS productivity as a service platform (PaaS) digitizes objects and processes them through AI-powered computer vision technology, enabling it to provide real-time analysis of environments and situations. As a result, DARVIS technology has revolutionized healthcare and logistics settings. What used to be an administrative task is now handled by AI engines automatically, keeping the data current. DARVIS technology has already been used in Europe and in the UAE. The health-tech company also works with major organizations such as the United States Postal Service, Airbus, and Olive AI.

To learn more about DARVIS and its mission to make healthcare more efficient, visit here.

About DARVIS

DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System) is a pioneer in the digitization of hospital logistics, hygiene and process documentation through AI technology. DARVIS solutions help transform hospitals and healthcare organizations into intelligent autonomous environments that ultimately enable healthcare professionals to deliver better and safer patient-centric care. Founded in 2015, the company is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit darvis.com.