3G Selected by Trimble Inc. as a Preferred Replacement for Discontinued Kuebix TMS

COLUMBUS, OH, February 1, 2023 -- 3G, a leading transportation management and shipping software provider, announced today that it will offer a trade-in program for eligible Kuebix TMS customers, simplifying the transition and onboarding process for customers following a recent announcement that Trimble is sunsetting the Kuebix product.

What: In late 2022, Trimble announced that it would no longer sell or develop enhancements to the Kuebix TMS product. Trimble selected 3G as a preferred replacement solution with feature and function parity to help customers transition to a system that meets their unique needs. A smooth migration path will transfer data, configurations, and history, reducing operational disruption and reimplementation efforts. The trade-in credit is available to eligible Kuebix customers to reduce further investment.

When: Kuebix TMS customers can now engage in the 3G trade-in program through March 31, 2023.

Where: Contact 3G migration experts here - https://www.3gtms.com/on-ramp-from-kuebix/

Why: Continued challenges in global supply chain execution lead to growing uncertainty for brokers, shippers, and 3PLs -- they rely on their TMS solution to power daily operations under the most challenging circumstances. 3G understands the significant investment customers make in TMS software and will help Kuebix customers build a path to resilience with a trade-in credit and rapid implementation.