Trimble Engage Lane Provides First-of-its-Kind Dwell Time Metrics for Freight Procurement

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its Engage Lane dynamic contract procurement solution now provides the industry’s first availability of average dwell time metrics within a freight bidding workflow. This integration enables carriers and shippers to make better, more-informed freight procurement decisions.

The announcement was made at Manifest 2023.

Powered by the Trimble Transportation Cloud, Trimble’s Connected Locations workflow makes this dwell time data directly available within Engage Lane, providing shippers and carriers with the critical information they need to make more informed bid and contract award decisions.

Prior to Trimble’s development of Connected Locations, there has not been a third-party source capable of providing average dwell time metrics for pick-up and drop-off locations. This lack of information source often results in a disconnect between shippers and carriers, which means drivers often experience unexpected delays while waiting to be loaded or unloaded. By combining anonymous live and historical GPS data streams with its millions of geofenced locations, Trimble is bridging the gap to address this disconnect between shippers and carriers, providing transparency around facility dwell times.

Engage Lane is the first freight procurement solution to provide transparency into dwell time metrics directly within the bid workflow, doing so by combining Trimble’s unique geolocation data and procurement capabilities.

“More than 90 percent of shippers and carriers agree that procurement based on rates that are locked in over a set period of time are better for their business," said Kelly Williams, product manager, Trimble’s Engage Lane. “The average dwell time metrics that are now available in Engage Lane, through the Trimble Transportation Cloud, allow carriers to make more accurate bids, leading to greater contract stability—and ultimately further strengthening the relationship between shippers and carriers.”

The integration of dwell time metrics into Engage Lane for facilities via the Connected Locations workflow, further strengthens Trimble’s position as a leading provider of transportation industry data.

To learn more about Engage Lane and how to incorporate dwell time into the contract freight procurement process, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/engage-lane.