Chainway Introduces an All-New RFID Printer for Next-Generation Enterprise IoT

Chainway, a leading global supplier of data capture devices in the AIDC industry, recently launched CP30, an RFID printer with outstanding printing performance, and possesses advanced built-in chips, huge internal memory, and high-speed data processing which can bring users faster and more efficient printing experience.

Integrated with a high-performance RFID module, Chainway CP30 provides outstanding RFID printing performance. It also offers excellent barcode printing capabilities, and is available in both direct thermal and thermal transfer printing. The maximum printing speed is up to 8ips (203dpi) / 6ips (300dpi). It can accurately and rapidly print barcodes, RFID tags, invoices, wristbands, etc., which meets the printing needs of various industries.

Featuring a 3.5-inch LCD touch screen, CP30 supports touch and visual operation, and easily achieves offline operation with USB HOST. Moreover, the printer provides multiple communication interfaces including USB-B, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0/BLE, and wireless network card. It even automatically identifies print heads of different resolutions and prints various electronic tags accurately and rapidly in any scenario according to user needs.

The premium security and compatibility of CP30 cope easily with a variety of consumables and printing specifications, be it precise positioning and printing of small 10mm-width tags or batches of RFID tags placed only 20mm apart.

CP30 is compact, efficient, simple to operate, stable and durable. It is widely applicable in asset management, medical, warehousing, logistics, anti-counterfeiting and other fields.

About Chainway

Shenzhen Chainway Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional data capture devices supplier in the AIDC industry.

Chainway design, develop and manufacture a wide range of AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, handheld and fixed RFID readers, rugged tablets, RFID modules, handheld fingerprint scanners and related accessories.