GEODIS Selects Enveyo for Advanced Logistics Analytics, Visibility, and Freight Audit

Provo, UT (January 31, 2023) Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced that GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, selected Enveyo Insights and Audit solutions to enhance its logistics analytics, shipment visibility, and carrier auditing processes in the United States region.

As a global leader in third-party logistics (3PL), GEODIS sought a technology partner that not only has substantial experience in supporting complex 3PL processes, but also has the ability to scale with them as their customer segment of e-commerce shippers grows and their needs evolve. GEODIS was looking for a technology platform that could:

● Support an infinite number of complex business rules, carrier rates, and processes

● Enable real-time and easy access to a shipping data control tower with customizable dashboards

● Streamline customer billing management processes by integrating carriers, business systems, and clients

● Automatically audit carrier performance with extensive reporting on dispute reason, status, and results

● Scale with GEODIS and their customers’ needs, at their pace

Due to the fast-paced, dynamic logistics landscape, GEODIS needed a partner that empowered their team to manage the technology platform in-house. Specifically, the GEODIS team turned to Enveyo to enable real-time visibility into business rules, rates, and process changes needed to help its customers succeed.

Jeff McDermott, EVP of Transportation at GEODIS in Americas, explains, “We have a lot of experienced people on our team, so the ability to self-manage things like adding new customers, managing rates, and changing business rules was important to us. Many traditional freight audit companies require that they manage this on their side, so the Enveyo model was very intriguing to us.”

“We’re honored GEODIS chose Enveyo to enable greater visibility across their transportation and logistics operations,” says Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder, Coby Nilsson. “The key to logistics optimization is rooted in data. With robust data management and flexible technology, organizations can trust the decisions they’re making because they’re proven by data. We’re ecstatic to partner with GEODIS to support their logistics optimization goals and enhance their industry-leading 3PL operations.”

“The market is changing faster than ever before,” McDermott adds. “We look for technology partners who are constantly evolving, enhancing their product, and willing to help us solve new challenges. Enveyo does that for us.”

To learn more about how Enveyo optimizes logistics operations for leading 3PL providers like GEODIS and shippers worldwide, visit www.enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 7 in its sector across the world. In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.