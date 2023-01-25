Extensiv Launches Extensiv Hub, a Unified Omnichannel Fulfillment Platform to Connect Brands, Wareho

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 -- Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the launch of Extensiv Hub, a unified omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes information for brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to help both scale with a single technology platform throughout their growth journey.

Following 3PL Central’s acquisitions of CartRover, Skubana, and Scout Software, and subsequent rebrand to Extensiv, Extensiv Hub combines the suite of products with integrated warehouse, inventory, and order management designed to scale seamlessly with brands as they grow. The platform reduces IT spend by tens of thousands of dollars and enables merchants to focus on building their brands and selling more inventory. Extensiv’s platform for brands and for 3PLs interoperates seamlessly, drastically reducing 3PL time and effort spent on integrations and ensuring all brand data, such as products, inventory and orders are automatically kept in sync without development effort.

Extensiv Hub also improves security for both brands and 3PLs through an improved, secure unified log-in. Extensiv is SOC 2 Type 1 certified and expects to be SOC 2 Type 2 certified in the coming months.

Extensiv Hub brings together the following offerings into an integrated platform that enables simple extensibility and virtually unlimited integrations, eliminating the need for costly system migrations as a brand grows:

- Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager, the comprehensive cloud-based 3PL warehouse management system (WMS) that serves as the proven backbone for 3PLs performing ecommerce, omnichannel, B2B or direct to consumer fulfillment.

- Extensiv Network Manager, the technology that enables 3PLs to create a 4PL network and manage fulfillment through a network of professional partner warehouses for expanded geographic reach, increased service offerings, faster delivery and reduced operating expenses.

- Extensive Warehouse Manager (formerly Scout topShelf), a mobile/tablet-first inventory management system for instant, real-time inventory control, visibility, and accuracy.

- Extensiv Order Manager (formerly Skubana), which gives brands insight, visibility, and control over everything for ecommerce operations management, including order routing, demand forecasting, and integration of sales and fulfillment channels.

- Extensiv Integration Manager (formerly CartRover), a scalable integration platform that automates order flow from start to finish for seamless integration of 110+ ecommerce shopping carts and marketplaces with a wide array of fulfillment systems.

- Extensiv Fulfillment Marketplace, a solution that connects premier pre-vetted fulfillment partners with merchants looking for a new 3PL or 3PLs looking to expand build a 4PL network to expand their geographic footprint.

“With increasing consumer expectations, continued global disruptions, and rising shipping costs, current technology just doesn’t meet the needs of the evolving brands and 3PLs,” said Andy Lloyd, CEO of Extensiv. “Brands want simple technology and fulfillment solutions that enable them to meet consumer demand for fast and free shipping, without the need to constantly change technology platforms as they grow. 3PLs want technology that not only drives efficiency, but easily connects and scales with their customers without excessive integration costs or complexity. Extensiv Hub uniquely offers these through a scalable and unified platform that can support brands and 3PLs throughout their growth journey.”

To learn more, go to www.extensiv.com/products.

About Extensiv

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.