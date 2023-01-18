Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Pace Material Handling

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Pace Material Handling, the largest independent dock and door service provider in the Pacific Northwest. Based in the Greater Seattle area, Pace Material Handling has been providing design, install and service expertise for commercial docks and doors across Washington and Oregon for more than 30 years. This acquisition expands Miner’s service reach on the West Coast into the Pacific Northwest.

“At Miner we are committed to our brand promise to be the national service provider for commercial docks and doors. Our acquisition of Pace Material Handling establishes our presence in the Northwest region and truly solidifies Miner as a coast to coast, north to south partner,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.

Since 1989, Pace Material Handling has been a go-to provider supporting material handling systems for the warehousing and distribution industries, known for their strong relationships with a wide variety of qualified equipment manufacturers. Their highly customized solutions and factory-trained installation and service teams have helped countless distributors, warehousers, general contractors, construction companies and property managers make lasting operational improvements with boosted safety metrics.

“As North America’s expert in docks and doors, the team at Miner shares our mission to bring safety and security to the loading dock. In joining Miner, we look forward to providing expanded expertise and capabilities for our clients as well as growth opportunities for our team,” said Bob Oury, Pace Material Handling Founder and CEO.

For additional information about Miner and Pace visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, is the North American leader in commercial docks and doors, improving safety and uptime while lowering costs for some of the largest industrial facilities and Fortune 500-class companies. Our suite of proactive MinerCare services makes for smarter, safer loading docks with data-driven solutions. From real-time electronic evidence to equipment monitoring to asset management and expert installations, our mission is to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. Our service footprint includes the largest network of best in class service professionals nationwide delivering superior speed, consistency and results 24/7/365. Learn more at https://www.minercorp.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors and many critical facility maintenance trades. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.