Hy-Tek Intralogistics acquires Winchester Industrial Controls

Ohio-based material handling systems integrator Hy-Tek Intralogistics has acquired Connecticut-based Winchester Industrial Controls, which designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and software for warehouse automation applications, the company said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Hy-Tek’s service offering and capabilities.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of Winchester Controls broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling,” according to Hy-Tek CEO Sam Grooms. “With the addition of Winchester Industrial Controls’ highly experienced team, Hy-Tek further enhances its ability to execute concurrent large-scale projects in support of our enterprise logistics platform.”

Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, Fascor, LCS, Johnson Stevens Consulting, AHS, and now Winchester Controls. The company serves clients in a range of end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel.

Hy-Tek is a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP, a private investment firm focused on industrial and business services sectors.