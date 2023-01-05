Tower’s latest container available for free demonstrations

Tower Cold Chain’s latest product for smaller pharmaceutical shipments, the KTEvolution container offering protection, security, and visibility in a small box, is now available for demonstration globally, at the company’s Centres of Excellence in the EMEA, APAC and Americas regions.

The KTEvolution is the most recent addition to the temperature-controlled specialist’s product range and is available in 26-litre and 57-litre options, offering a new lightweight and cost-effective solution for the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Demonstrations will be held at Tower’s three Centres of Excellence in Reading, UK, Philadelphia, USA and Singapore where customers and prospects can gain tangible insights and observe the KTE’s benefits and features in real-time.

Hosted by Tower’s sales team, customers will have unmediated access to experts during the demonstration process and can ask detailed questions to help inform purchase decisions.

Upon request, customers can also book a demonstration at their own location, where a Tower Cold Chain sales representative can organise a suitable date and time for customers within one working day.

This complementary offer comes after the KTEvolution’s successful debut at LogiPharma and CPHI Frankfurt in 2022.

Niall Balfour, CEO, Tower Cold Chain says, “We have seen a significant interest following this year’s exhibition season, after showcasing the KTEvolution for the first time. The KTEvolution fills a gap in the cold chain market and provides a more compact, light-weight option that we feel many industries, customers and patients will be able to benefit from.”

“We have found in-person demonstrations to be far more beneficial to our customers as they allow for a more in-depth insight into Tower’s products. We are delighted to be able to offer this service for the KTEvolution.”

The reduced weight and easy-to-handle nature of the KTEvolution makes it an ideal option for smaller shipments such as direct-to-patient, samples shipment, and last-mile deliveries.

The KTEvolution range will be available across a full temperature range, capable of transporting pharmaceuticals, life-science, and biotech products that require an internal temperature of -80°c, -60°c, -20°c, +5°c, +20°C and can provide 120+ hours of insulation without requiring any external power source or intervention.