Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Centers in Texarkana and Corpus Christi

LEXINGTON, S.C. (December 20, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the opening of two relocated service centers in Texarkana, Arkansas and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The new Texarkana service center, located at 4100 East 19th Street, consists of 37 dock doors and 25 associates. Its state-of-the-art interior finishes and the addition of over a dozen dock doors allow for future growth and will streamline transit times and cross-dock operations.

“Our new facility will empower all associates to continue the execution of best-in-class operations, cultivate financial strength and serve our customers in a greater capacity,” said Michael Groover, service center manager. “It’s been a pleasure to watch our service center grow over the years, and I look forward to being a part of this next chapter.”

Previously located at 3201 East 50th Street, the Texarkana Service Center opened for business in 2007 with 18 dock doors.

The new Corpus Christi service center, located at 5717 Bear Lane, opened December 5 and consists of 50 dock doors.

“Since we first opened our doors, the Corpus Christi associates have always prioritized completing efficient and timely deliveries,” said James Carman, service center manager. “We look forward to utilizing the new and improved facility to further this long-standing mission and continue implementing Quality without Question services throughout Texas."

Previously located at 533 Navigation Road, the Corpus Christi Service Center opened for business in 2003.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

